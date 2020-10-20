Fresher Eijaz Khan addressed senior Hina Khan as ‘Wildfire’ on Bigg Boss 14

The past two weeks on Bigg Boss 14 have been pretty dramatic for all the contestants, freshers and seniors combined. Hina Khan has managed to woo the audience as well as the freshers with her skills. Apart from showing off her classy fashion sense on the show, Hina Khan has been winning hearts for her management crisis skills.

In unseen footage from Voot, Eijaz Khan is seen discussing Hina’s personality with Shehzad Deol. The fresher addressed her as ‘Wildfire’ and says that she lights up the room with her presence. Hina was the first runner up during season 11, unawares Eijaz claimed she has all the qualities to be the winner of the show & was rather taken aback when he learned she wasn't one. Shehzad later added about how Hina gave it her all and was the strongest competitor the show ever had!

