Is Neha Kakkar really getting married? Aditya Narayan denies getting a wedding invitation

Is singer Neha Kakkar really getting married to Rohanpreet Singh? According to reports in a section of the press Ms Kakkar is all set to tie the knot with Singh at a Gurdwara in Punjab on October 26. There is even a wedding card doing the rounds.

However a close friend of the singer is very confused. “Is she really getting married? I haven’t received the so-called wedding invitation. It’s all very strange because she met this guy for the first time when they shot a video together a few weeks ago. Is it possible for someone to meet and marry in a month? Neha is no giddy headed teenager.”

Significantly neither Neha Kakkar nor her alleged groom-to-be has made any statement about the supposed wedding. All I can say is, I do hope it’s actually happening. Otherwise why have the two parties in the supposed wedding alliance slowed rumours and unconfirmed reports to go this far?

Incidentally singer Aditya Narayan is quoted as confirming the wedding. But when I ask him he denies any knowledge of the wedding. “I’ve received no wedding invitation for Neha’s wedding. So where is the question of my attending?” wonders Aditya.

Strange, to say the least.

