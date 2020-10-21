Fast & Furious to come to an end with eleventh film, Justin Lin to direct last two films 

The blockbuster franchise of Fast & Furious is coming to a close. The franchise will end with the eleventh film and the last two films will be helmed by Justin Lin. He has previously directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and the upcoming one which is the ninth films.
According to Variety, "This does not, however, necessarily mean that the Fast and Furious cinematic universe is coming to an end. While the core storyline following Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his family of fellow car-enthusiasts-turned-thieves-turned-physics-defying-superheroes will conclude after Lin directs the 11th installment, spin-off movies based on Fast and Furious characters are currently in development at Universal."
Meanwhile, Fast & Furious 9 has postponed until 2021 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The ninth film in the franchise, which was originally scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020, will now hit the theatres on April 2, 2021.
Fast & Furious 9 stars in Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.
