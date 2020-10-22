Neha Kakkar shares pictures from the day Rohanpreet Singh proposed her for marriage 

On Thursday, singer Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the day her beau Rohanpreet Singh proposed to her for marriage. The pictures come a day after their song ‘Nehu Da Vyaah’ was released. It is the first time that the couple collaborated for a project. 

In the pictures shared by Neha, she is seen dressed in white with a red and black stole draped like a dupatta. Rohanpreet is seen wearing a red shirt and yellow turban and pair of track pants. The couple is seen posing together while holding a placard which reads: “will you marry me?” She captioned the post as, "The day He proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah.”

In her Instagram stories she also shared a happy picture of herself and her family on the flight on their way to Delhi for the wedding ceremony. It was captioned “chaloo #nehupreet kiwedding.”

On Wednesday, Neha had shared a video from their roka ceremony. In the video, the couple is seen dancing as they arrived at the venue. “#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event,” she captioned it.

