Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan had a major contribution in the KKR fan anthem

Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders recently released a new fan anthem. The song features the superstar himself in a new avatar. In the song titled Laphao, Khan is seen sporting long hair.

The KKR Fan anthem performed and composed by Badshah features the fans themselves alongside KKR players and Shah Rukh Khan, bringing to life the hysteria and frenzy that is witnessed during the KKR matches. However, what many are not aware of is the contribution of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the making of the video. In the credit section on YouTube, the young Khan is credited for conceptualising and developing the video. Aryan Khan who is studying filmmaking in the US had lent his voice along with Shah Rukh Khan for the Hindi version of The Lion King.

View this post on Instagram

You heard the beats, now watch the moves! Groove with the @kkriders and our fans to the hottest fan anthem – #LAPHAO! Kuch yaad rakhna hai to bas ye yaad rakh… Ke Tu Fan Nahi Toofaan Hai! Huge thanks to @badboyshah from the KKR family.

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Oct 20, 2020 at 6:08am PDT

The fan anthem is a celebration of the bond that the KKR team and its fans have shared over the years. The catch phrase of the anthem, ‘LAPHAO’ in Bengali means to JUMP and signifies the cheering of the fans especially in their absence.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan looks stunning as he sports a new look in the recently released KKR fan anthem

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results