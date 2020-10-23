Here’s how Arjun Kapoor wished Malaika Arora on her birthday

Malaika Arora is celebrating her birthday today and wishes are pouring in from all across. Her celebrity friends are showering her with love and so is her beau Arjun Kapoor. The couple, who has been dating for a while now, keeps a low profile but often shares pictures on Instagram.

Today, on her birthday, beau Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of her on his Instagram story. Malaika Arora is seen in a pink sweatshirt and pants whilst posing with her pet dog. “Happy birthday my fool, Malaika Arora!,” Arjun wrote.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora also took to Instagram to wish her sister and wrote, “Yo mimi @malaikaaroraofficial it’s time to get ok or I’m coming for ya Love you! Happppy birthday.”

Yo mimi @malaikaaroraofficial it’s time to get ok ,or I’m coming for ya ???????????????? Love you! Happppy birthday ????

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently recovered from COVID-19 and are back to work. He has resumed the shooting of his next film whereas Malaika has returned to the sets of India’s Best Dancer as one of the judges.

