Suhana Khan’s cousin Alia shares picture of ‘baby mushroom’ AbRam Khan enjoying in the sea

Shah Rukh Khan along with his family including children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, are currently in the UAE attending the ongoing IPL matches. Shah Rukh Khan along with Aryan and Suhana have often been spotted at their team Kolkata Knight Riders matches. Recently, Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba shared a picture where we get a glimpse of the youngest Khan.

In the picture shared by Alia Chhiba in her Instagram stories, she is seen posing by the beach, while AbRam can be seen enjoying in the sea. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "Spot the baby mushroom.”

Meanwhile, recently Suhana's pictures from the stands of the cricket stadium had gone viral. Suhana's expressions during the match impressed her fans and they shared them on social media.

