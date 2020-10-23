Sonu Sood gives a glimpse at the number of ‘HELP’ mails he receives everyday 

It has been nearly seven months since actor Sonu Sood has been helping people in distress. What started out with helping migrant labourers reach their hometown during the lockdown has now extended to the actor helping every person seeking genuine help. He has been receiving numerous messages for help and he has opened a toll free helpline number for ease of approaching.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of hundreds of letters asking for help that he received. Even after all these months, the actor has been receiving mails seeking help. " ‘HELP’ mails that I receive everyday. I wish I could reach out to everyone, which looks impossible. Will wait for the day when these letters will reduce in numbers and we will have more prosperity everywhere," he captioned the post.

Sonu Sood who often plays the villain on screen has proven to be a real life hero. The actor who resumed shooting early this month revealed that his role has completely changed post the lockdown in terms of scope and impact of his character. He said that the film Kandireega's DOP also told him that the film will have a completely different opening at the box office nw.

