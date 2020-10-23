Will Satyameva Jayate 2 clash with Radhe on Eid? A history of films that Avoided clashing with Salman Khan!

Despite his last few releases underperforming at the box-office vis-à-vis the expectations, Salman Khan is still the most bankable Bollywood star, whose films come with the assurance of opening at a certain number and record healthy footfalls over the weekend regardless of the content. The superstar dominated last decade with 16 back to back 100 crore films including 9 blockbusters, which is a record that stands intact even today. The dominance at the box-office has of course resulted in scaring off his competitors from clashing with him. While multiple people initially announced a clash with Salman at the box-office last decade, eventually they had to cite some or the other reason to avert the clash.

First time in 10 years, Salman was to face a clash this Eid against the second biggest superstar, who is slowly closing in to be the top superstar with back to back super hits, Akshay Kumar, whose Laxmmi Bomb was gearing up for an Eid release too. However, even that clash didn’t happen due to the COVID 19 pandemic. And now, sources have confirmed that Salman Khan is indeed planning to arrive with Radhe during the Eid 2021 weekend. “He has seen the rushes of the film and is confident that the action, drama, music and thrill is in plenty to entertain the audience during the Eid weekend,” a source close to the film told Hungama. Interestingly, just a week back, Bhushan Kumar announced that his next franchise, Satyameva Jayate 2 with John Abraham will also release on Eid 2021. While one wonders if John Abraham’s Milap Zaveri directed actioner releases on Eid or not, here’s a look at people who averted a clash with Salman Khan over the last few years:

Brahmastra

The Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt film was gearing up for a Christmas 2019 release, however just a day after Salman Khan announced Dabangg 3 for the same slot, the film got postponed to Summer 2021. The makers sighted that the visual effects is taking longer than expected

Sooryavanshi

The Akshay Kumar cop drama was all set for an Eid 2020 opening, however, Rohit Shetty wasn’t too keen to clash with Salman on a weekend that’s synonymous with his releases and preponed the film to March 2020. As things stand today, a release update is still pending. Back then, Salman was gearing up to get Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah during the Eid weekend.

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju was initially announced for a Christmas 2017 weekend, however, the studio of the film, Fox Star, had bought the film for a humongous sum, and their only condition to sign the deal was to avoid a clash with Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai during the Christmas weekend thereby making it a profitable venture for them. Eventually, Rajkumar Hirani also decided to reshoot some scenes thereby justifying the delay.

Raees

This was definitely the most awaited clash of last decade, but Shah Rukh Khan decided to avoid clashing with Salman’s Sultan at the last minute, giving it a solo run during Eid 2016 weekend. And the rest as they say is history.

Spectre

The James Bond film was set for a Diwali 2014 opening, however it was pushed by a week to avoid clash with Salman’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

While the supremacy is still intact, we hope, Salman gets back in form by doing films for the right reasons i.e. the excitement in script. “His stardom is intact, he is definitely the biggest crowd pullers on Hindi Cinema, but he needs to be careful about his choices and do films that are exciting for the audience and not just to help the people around him,” a trade source told on condition of anonymity adding that it would be interesting to see if Satyameva Jayate indeed sticks to the release date of Eid, or like it has happened in the past, gives Bhai a solo run again.

