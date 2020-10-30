Tiger Shroff treats the fans with the acoustic version of ‘Unbelievable’

Tiger Shroff's debut single 'Unbelievable' produced by Gaurav Wadhwa struck a direct chord in the hearts of the audience and made us all wonder what the all-rounder actor has next in store for us. 'Unbelievable' is like a breath of fresh air, and went on to become an ultimate chartbuster and a constant 'song on-loop' on everyone's playlist.
Taking to his social media handles, Tiger shared a video where he is seen clad in shades and a black shirt to treat his fans with some of his favourite lines of his song, and wrote, "Just a few of my fav lines from me to you ????❤️ #YouAreUnbelievable".
Just a few of my fav lines from me to you ????❤️ #YouAreUnbelievable
A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Oct 26, 2020 at 11:52pm PDT
