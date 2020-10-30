Naina Singh slams Rahul Vaidya for sexist comment on Bigg Boss 14

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw all the contestants going through the drill of nominations. After a heated nomination process, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu were put under the radar of being shown the exit door this week. Amidst all this, we saw an unpleasant side of Rahul Vaidya who not only insulted Jaan by calling him a product of nepotism but by also addressing him as a female (pertaining to the stereotype of the female gender being addressed as weaker sex) in the upcoming episode that will be aired today.

Stunned by Rahul's sexist comment, Naina came forward and took a stand for Jaan and slammed Rahul for labeling Jaan as a 'girl'. She retorted back at the singer by saying "Aapko kya lagta hai, ladkiyaan kamzor hoti hai Rahul? Tu khud bann jaa thoda ladki, kya pata achcha khel le." (What do you think girls are weak? You yourself should become a girl; might help improve your game).

She was lauded for taking a stand against Rahul Vaidya on social media.

Also Read: Nishant Malkhani stands up for Jaan Kumar Sanu in Bigg Boss 14 after Rahul Vaidya’s comments on nepotism

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results