“The visual beauty that we have captured in the film is completely in Karnataka,” shares Karthik Saragur, director of Bheemasena Nalamaharaja

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 29 from its festive lineup of treats. Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a Kannada language film that is going to be a perfect equation on the idea of love, food, and mythology- all three of which are the most important, interesting, and grappling to look forward to.

The film is shot at some beautiful locations and according to the script demands, it has taken to locations that give us a rustic, old-vintage vibe. When asked about the availability of such locations in India, the director Karthik Saragur shares, "There is a place called as KGF, in Karnataka. Very few of us know, KGF had one of the largest Anglo-Indian settlements in India. The brilliant set up there, the colonial structure was something I discovered 10 years back while doing another film. We took the chance and advantage of these setups, went there captured the moment and came back.”

Adding furthermore, he says, "The visual beauty that we have captured in the film is completely in Karnataka, as we have rich flora and fauna in the state. We shot in the midst of the western Ghats, a place called as Kodachadri, half the film was shot there. In Coorg, we shot all of our rafting scenes. The temples that we shot in are from the 15th-16th century."

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja releases on 29th October 2020 and we cannot wait to be a part of this rich story that unfolds. The film features Aravinnd Iyer and Arohi Narayan in the lead roles along with Priyanka, Aadya, and Achyut Kumar. It is bankrolled by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, Rakshit Shetty, and Hemanth M. Rao.

Also Read: Makers unveil the motion poster of Aravinnd Iyer starrer Bheemasena Nalamaharaja; to release on October 29

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results