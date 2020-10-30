Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani to pack a punch on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are all set to begin the promotions of their upcoming horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb. The actors will be seen pairing opposite each other for the first time and the trailer was highly lauded. Laxmmi Bomb will also mark the first film where Akshay Kumar will be seen donning a saree and will portray the role of a transgender. Heading to one of his favourite places for promotions, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.
Take a look at the stills from the episode.
