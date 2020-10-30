Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani to pack a punch on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are all set to begin the promotions of their upcoming horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb. The actors will be seen pairing opposite each other for the first time and the trailer was highly lauded. Laxmmi Bomb will also mark the first film where Akshay Kumar will be seen donning a saree and will portray the role of a transgender. Heading to one of his favourite places for promotions, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.

This Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) will witness a different league of comedy. This weekend marks the Silver Jubilee of actor Akshay Kumar on the show – yes, it’s the 25th time that the actor is gracing the set and the cast of TKSS couldn’t be happier! Each time that Akshay has come on the show, it has been a madhouse with Akshay taking their class, this time is no different either. This time Akshay will be accompanied by the gorgeous actor Kiara Advani for the promotion of their upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb. Needless to say, this weekend promises to be rip-roaring & full of entertainment on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Take a look at the stills from the episode.

