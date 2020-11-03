“Stand up tall, don’t back down”, – Mohit Hiranandani writes an emotional note for Bigg Boss 14 contestant Naina Singh

The most controversial show of indian television, Bigg Boss 14 which had started on a very promising note had some new additions in the to spice up the game a bit owing to it's run in the languid space. Splitsvilla winner Naina Singh, Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit entered the house as the new entrants.
With Naina Singh captivating the hearts of the viewers with her unbiased and fair 'sanchalan', people praised her for her neutral nature. But people are now complaining that they aren't getting to see much of Naina owing to it's high octane altercational format.
Amidst all this, actor Mohit Hiranandani penned down an emotional note for Naina where he expressed his thoughts and said that he's proud of her. The Pavitra Bhagya actor wrote, "Hey @nonaberrry bro, I know it's just your first week and you're still tryna understand things there. And I know you can't see this but whenever you're back, which is long time for now, I hope your team shows you this, that no matter what okay? We, your friends and family are supremely proud of you. We're proud that you haven't stooped low and you've maintained your sanity in a house filled with insane yelling people. If sending energies and prayers were possible, I'm doing that for you right now. Stand up tall and don't back down, no matter what. Jaa meri sherni, fateh kar".
