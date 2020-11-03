Harrison Ford remembers his Indiana Jones co-star and on-screen father Sean Connery

Academy winner and James Bond actor Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90 on October 31. The Scottish-born actor was the original James Bond. His son Jason told the BBC the late actor had been “unwell for some time” and he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas." As Hollywood paid tribute to the late veteran actor, his Indiana Jones co-star Harrison Ford also remembered him fondly.
“He was my father…not in life…but in ‘Indy 3,'” Harrison Ford talked about Connery in a statement to Variety. “You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm. God, we had fun — if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend.”
The effortlessly cool star Sean Connery played Harrison Ford’s father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989.
