Nora Fatehi teaches some fun and easy moves to go with the song Naach Meri Rani

With her killer dance moves, actress Nora Fatehi has become a favourite among creators for dance numbers. From ‘Dilbar’ to ‘Garmi’ and now ‘Naach Meri Rani’, the actress has everyone following her moves. The actress also enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often entertains fans with her dance videos.

In her latest Instagram video, Nora decided to teach her followers some easy and fun moves they can follow to the beats of her latest track. Nora did the 'Dance fit live' session with her friend and choreographer Tejas Dhoke. “Some fun and easy moves to follow on #Naachmerirani! Keep dancing guys @tejasdhoke @gururandhawa,” she captioned the video.

An original composition by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has been sung by Nikhita Gandhi with Guru Randhawa.

