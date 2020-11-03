Nora Fatehi teaches some fun and easy moves to go with the song Naach Meri Rani

With her killer dance moves, actress Nora Fatehi has become a favourite among creators for dance numbers. From ‘Dilbar’ to ‘Garmi’ and now ‘Naach Meri Rani’, the actress has everyone following her moves. The actress also enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often entertains fans with her dance videos.
View this post on Instagram
Some fun & easy moves to follow on #Naachmerirani ! Keep dancing guys???????? @tejasdhoke @gururandhawa @adidasindia
A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Nov 2, 2020 at 12:50am PST
An original composition by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has been sung by Nikhita Gandhi with Guru Randhawa.
