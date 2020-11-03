Telugu film Gatham director Kiran Reddy talks about his journey from being an IT Professional to a filmmaker

Telugu film Gatham is all set to release this week exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. By the looks of the trailer, the film looks like an end-to-end spine-chilling and nerve racking one.
Directed by Kiran Reddy, the Telugu thriller stars Rakesh Galebhe, Bhargava Poludasu, Poojitha Kuraparthi, Lakshmi Bharadwaj and is jointly produced by Offbeat Films and S Originals, in association with Mango Mass Media.
The undying passion for films has led to the thrilling creation of Gatham today. Kiran along with his team has work day in and day out on a shoe string budget to make this fiction film a reality. This pyschological thriller premieres on November 6 on Amazon Prime Video.
