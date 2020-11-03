Johnny Depp Is Now Officially A Wife Beater

Johnny Depp was WARNED not to pursue his lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for calling him a “wife beater” because it could only damage his already questionable reputation. But he INSISTED. His ex-wife Amber Heard came to court and documented no less than fourteen incidents of violence against her. She also provided many unsavory details about Depp’s alcohol and drug abuse and revolting behavior. In addition, Amber pointed out that she had taken flak for speaking out against Johnny and it had a negative affect on her career. Johnny lost his suit and we were gratified that the judge defended free speech and the media’s right to publish. Amber was praised for courageously reporting the domestic violence. This does NOT bode well for Johnny’s upcoming lawsuit against Amber for implying he was an abuser in an article she wrote for the Washington Post. Will he do this all over again?

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA Johnny and Amber in happier times

