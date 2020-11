This is how Kim Kardashian decorated her house for Halloween – and she didn’t even have a party! Not even trick or treaters! It was strictly for the enjoyment of the occupants. A spooky tunnel of spiderwebs led to various rooms in her house with huge tarantulas dangling overhead. The kids ran around screaming, but comparatively few people even saw her house, so Kim posted a photo on Instagram to remember the occasion.

