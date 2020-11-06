“I will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh for the first time, they are all powerhouses of talent” – says Jacqueline Fernandez on Cirkus

Jacqueline Fernandez has a jam-packed schedule with three big-ticket films in her kitty. It is safe to say, that the actress has made 2020 a blessing in disguise for herself with Cirkus, Bhoot Police, and Kick 2.

Talking about her upcoming movies, Jacqueline shares, “I am looking forward to working on such exciting projects. The genres of each of the films are very different from each other and something I wanted to tick off my bucket list. The characters in my name have very different demands, so, it is going to be super thrilling."

Speaking about her co-actors, she further shares, “The co-stars are people I have cherished working with before, Salman and Saif. I will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer for the first time, they are all powerhouses of talent and it's going to be a blast shooting with them.”

“I will have no time to unwind and switch from one character to another, but I am not complaining, as I will be in a happy place with back to back films lined up,” Jacqueline says.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Bhoot Police, Kick 2, and Cirkus – all touted to be blockbusters already.

