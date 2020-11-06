Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol announce the name of their baby boy

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol welcomed their baby boy on November 1. They have named him Veer. RJ Anmol took to his Instagram handle to announce the na.

Anmol shared a picture of his and Amrita's hand holding the tiny fist of their newborn. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Hello World… Meet Our Son #Veer. He is looking at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings Amrita Rao RJ Anmol (sic)." Amrita Rao reposted Anmol's post on her Instagram handle.

On November 1, the couple announced the birth of their baby through a statement. Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings."the statement read.

