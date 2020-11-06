Radhika Madan turns up the glamour quotient on her latest cover of Grazia magazine 

Radhika Madan has emerged as one of the most celebrated names in fashion is no surprise. The actor recently graced the digital cover of Grazia and became a part of the #FeminaXGrazia Virtual Beauty Carnival.

Donning a velvet jacket, she looked like a retro queen. She accessorized the chic look with gold earrings with diamonds and pearls and a chunky metal ring. With eyes that speak a thousand words, Radhika aces the maximalist make-up look with aplomb. Shimmer eyelids, pink lips, rosy cheeks, and a messy hairdo… she carries the spunky and rids us of all our blues. If you are looking for a cheery inspiration for the weekend and are not afraid to go for a sassy eye-shadow palette, you know what to do!

"We've always been told that you need to wear certain kinds of clothes or put on tons of make-up to look pretty. But I believe that the only thing that can make you feel beautiful inside and out, is being comfortable in your own skin," says Radhika Madan.

Radhika is wearing a printed silk shirt, @yavi; embroidered jacket, @vipulshahbags; gold plated necklace, @suhanipittie; jute and stainless steel necklace, @enindedesign

In this latest issue of the magazine, Radhika talks about the importance of self-acceptance and being comfortable in one’s own skin. “We’ve always been told that you need to wear certain kinds of clothes or put on tons of make-up to look pretty. But I believe that the only thing that can make you feel beautiful inside and out, is being comfortable in your own skin,” she says.

On the work front, the young actor has wrapped up the shoot of Shiddat, a love story, where she will be seen playing a swimmer.

