Nushrratt Bharuccha shares her life’s pehli Chhalaang, ahead of her film’s release

As the highly anticipated social comedy Chhalaang gears for its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video to brighten lives and spread happiness on the special occasion of Diwali, Nushrratt Bharcuccha reminisces the most cherished moment that changed her life for good. The talented actor kicked off the activity by sharing her ‘Pehli Chhalaang’, a moment of courage, faith, liberation, triumph, commitment, or determination that played a vital role in defining and moulding her life.

Nushrratt shared her Pehli Chhalaang with the caption, “You can see I've loved the stage and the camera since the beginning ???? Throwback to this defining moment, when I took my Pehli Chhalaang! What's your Chhalaang Moment that changed your life? Share in the comments. #ChhalaangOnPrime premieres this Diwali, Nov 13 on @primevideoin.”

Following her footsteps, the creators of the upcoming family movie now invite fans and audiences at large to take a trip down their memory lane and share their #PehliChhalaang moment. It could be anything, that one leap of faith or a huge jump towards an opportunity of a lifetime! It is often these small steps that play catalyst to creating incredible stories and encourage everyone to go that extra mile whilst leaving everyone awe-inspired. These quintessential moments that fans can personally relate to will surely take the excitement level a notch higher in this upcoming movie.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang is a Luv Films production, presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film also stars lead actor Rajkummar Rao along with Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. Chhalaang is all set for a Diwali premiere only on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

