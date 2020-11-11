Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi disagree with Farah Khan on asking contestants to respect Eijaz Khan considering his age

With Farah Khan being the celebrity judge on Bigg Boss 14 for the past two episodes, a lot of issues were discussed and put an end to. Eijaz Khan’s image in particular has been a bit of a question both inside the house and outside. The actor’s friendship with Kavita Kaushik was rendered null by the actress herself and now, with her return, things between the two have been cold as ice. However, Farah Khan’s comment on respecting Eijaz Khan as per his age did not sit well with ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi and Toofani senior Gauahar Khan.

Both the actresses took to their social media and wrote how asking people to respect Eijaz because of his age did not make sense at all. Gauahar Khan wrote, “Respect is earned n not given bcoz of someone’s seniority!!!! I’m sorry the way someone talks to others is condescending n rowdy !!!! Where’s the respect then ??????”. While Kamya Punjabi wrote, “Excuse me? Age? Age kaha se aa gayi? Its a game, yahan bada chhota kaha se aaya? Bhai itne bujhurg hai toh ghar baithke bhagwaan ka naam le.. dont put this age nonsense in this competition! Yahan sab competetors hai ek dusre ke thats it..!!! #BB14 @ColorsTV”.

Take a look at both their tweets.

Respect is earned n not given bcoz of someone’s seniority!!!! I’m sorry the way someone talks to others is condescending n rowdy !!!! Where’s the respect then ??????

— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 10, 2020

Excuse me? Age? Age kaha se aa gayi? Its a game, yahan bada chhota kaha se aaya? Bhai itne bujhurg hai toh ghar baithke bhagwaan ka naam le.. dont put this age nonsense in this competition! Yahan sab competetors hai ek dusre ke thats it..!!! #BB14

— Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 9, 2020

Do you agree with Gauahar and Kamya?

