Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya proposes to long-time girlfriend Disha Parmar on her birthday

Bigg Boss has seen a lot of friendships and romances budding over the past seasons and this time, Rahul Vaidya has taken romance to another level. The singer, who is a part of Bigg Boss 14, has proposed to his long-time girlfriend and actress Disha Parmar on her birthday on national television. In the promo posted by the channel, Rahul Vaidya is seen asking the big question to her.

While there were rumours about Rahul Vaidya’s grand gesture for Disha Parmar’s birthday, November 11, the singer has given her a big surprise by asking her to marry him. In the promo, Rahul is seen getting the jitters as he nervously asks her to marry him while saying, “I don’t know why I waited for so long, but will you marry me?” His fellow contestants hooted and cheered for him as he went down on one knee.

Take a look at the promo, right here.

