Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya proposes to long-time girlfriend Disha Parmar on her birthday

Bigg Boss has seen a lot of friendships and romances budding over the past seasons and this time, Rahul Vaidya has taken romance to another level. The singer, who is a part of Bigg Boss 14, has proposed to his long-time girlfriend and actress Disha Parmar on her birthday on national television. In the promo posted by the channel, Rahul Vaidya is seen asking the big question to her.
