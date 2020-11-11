Marriage Has Made Cameron Diaz Suddenly Secretive

She may be retired from films, (so she says) but Cameron Diaz, 47, is still a regular at the hair salon. Cameron and her husband Benji Madden welcomed a daughter named Raddix in January. The secretive couple tried for five years to conceive and finally used a surrogate, but they don’t post photos of their child. That’s why you never saw Cameron looking pregnant, and the baby was such a surprise. The pair just bought a 14.7 million dollar, 9,287 sq ft “architectural farmhouse” in Beverly Hills, so maybe they have plans for more surprise kids. Benji is a lucky guy.

