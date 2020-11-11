Nick Cannon Has Too Much Baggage

How DOES Nick Cannon keep track of his girlfriends and assorted children? He’s pictured above, having a fun evening at Nobu with his EX-girlfriend, model (and former Miss Arizona) Brittany Bell. Brittany is the mother of Nick’s two year old son Golden, and she is now pregnant again. In August, Nick’s then-girlfriend, model Jessica White, left him after Brittany announced her pregnancy. Jessica said that although Nick’s latest child was conceived with Brittany when they were on a break, she decided he had far too much “baggage,” and we have to agree. Former AGT host Nick already has two children with Mariah Carey.

Above, Nick and Brittany are leaving Nobu in her new Bentley. (We’re still not fond of those turbans he wears)

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results