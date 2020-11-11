9 Years Of Rockstar: Did you know Deepika Padukone was the first choice for Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri has completed nine years on November 11. The film went onto become a cult classic and its music by AR Rahman is still considered one of the most amazing albums of all time. But, did you know before Nargis, Deepika Padukone was the first choice for the leading role?

In 2019, Imtiaz Ali penned a testimonial on Deepika Padukone's website. Having worked on a number of films like Tamasha, Love Aaj Kal, and Cocktail, he recalled his first meeting and wrote, “She got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this is the girl I have come to meet. She also immediately knew that I am the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes that looked as if they know.”

He then went onto reveal that he had approached Deepika for Rockstar. “None of Deepika’s movies had released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies. Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew," he wrote.

Rockstar was a story of a college student Janardhan who desperately seeks inspiration for the musician inside him. Although heartbreak helps him reach his goal, it also leads him to self-destruction.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next star in 83, alongside Ranveer Singh, which is a biopic on Kapil Dev, the legendary cricketer of the Indian Cricket Team and the Indian World Cup Victory of 1983. The actress will also star in Shakun Batra's next and the remake of The Intern.

