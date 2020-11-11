“We were starving after Game of Thrones” – reveals Jason Momoa about his exit from HBO series & how things got better after Aquaman 

Hollywood star Jason Momoa, popular known for his portrayal of Dothraki leader Khal Drogo in HBO's hit series Game Of Thrones, recently revealed that how he struggled financially after his exit from the series. He said that things got better only after he bagged the lead role in Warner Bros' Aquaman.
In an interview with InStyle magazine, Momoa said, "I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt."
The actor, who has two kids with Lisa Bonet, revealed that things began to turn around once he bagged the role of Aquaman.
