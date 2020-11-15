Pictures: Make-up artist Florian Hurel talks about curating Sara Ali Khan’s looks for Coolie No. 1 promotions

French hair and make-up expert Florian Hurel is going places with his talent and reliability quotient. The multi-talented artist has been working round the clock with the top names of the Hindi film industry and delivering impeccable looks. Florian, in the past, has worked with names such as Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yami Gautam, and Sara Ali Khan. The versatile artist has once again collaborated with Sara Ali Khan.
Take a look at a couple of looks that Florian did for Sara Ali Khan.
