Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan announce Coolie No.1 trailer release in a fun way

The much-anticipated trailer of the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer, Coolie No. 1 to be unveiled tomorrow at 12 PM. The poster of the film was released recently, and the audience can't keep calm to watch this quirky comedy. Taking to their social media, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan share a funny video, and after watching that there is no way one can miss out on the trailer or the film.
In the caption, they wrote, "Chota bada, iska uska, sabka, bag uthaunga kal se! #CoolieNo1OnPrime live trailer premiere ke baad, 12 PM, on the YouTube and Facebook page of @primevideoin. Aur haan, bio mein link pe click karo aur reminder laga lo, turant!"
A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan thinking about Sarson Ka Saag and Makke Di Roti when asked to think about love and desire is relatable
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply