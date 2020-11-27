Friends star Matthew Perry is engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, actor says she is the greatest woman on the face of the planet

Friends star Matthew Perry is engaged. The 51-year-old actor recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, who is a 29-year-old talent manager and producer.

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz began dating in 2018. “I decided to get engaged," the actor told People. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Earlier, during Valentine's Day this year, Molly Hurwitz had shared, “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer." While her Instagram account is private, tabloids reported that it was a sweet message about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry recently gave an update on the Friends reunion special which will premiere on HBO Max. "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" he wrote on Twitter on November 12.

— matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

Variety earlier reported that each cast member will receive $ 2.5 million dollars for being a part of the HBO Max special.

