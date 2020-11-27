Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on online trolling; says people are just bored and want to say something

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about online trolls and how it is to be on the receiving end of it. The actress stated that the trolls were usually people who are just bored sitting at home and want to say something.

Talking to a news portal, Kareena said that the lockdown has caused a lot of chaos in the minds of people and have left them with a lot of free time as well. She feels that this is one of the reasons why people are over-discussing, over-analyzing and over-trolling things.

The Good Newwz actress also said that there are a lot of people who lost their jobs and many are sitting at home which leaves them bored and makes them want to say something. Bebo further said that they are also here to spread peace and positivity. She said that if trolling makes someone happy then so be it. She said that everyone should be happy in their space and not get into each other's hair.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan after Taimur Ali Khan. They are expecting their second child in February 2021.

