Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on online trolling; says people are just bored and want to say something

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about online trolls and how it is to be on the receiving end of it. The actress stated that the trolls were usually people who are just bored sitting at home and want to say something.
Talking to a news portal, Kareena said that the lockdown has caused a lot of chaos in the minds of people and have left them with a lot of free time as well. She feels that this is one of the reasons why people are over-discussing, over-analyzing and over-trolling things.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan after Taimur Ali Khan. They are expecting their second child in February 2021.
