Sophie Choudry is breathtaking in a pink monokini as she poses on the beach in Maldives

Ever since the lockdown restrictions have been lifted in the country, several Bollywood celebrities have headed to Maldives for a quick vacation. From Varun Dhawan to Taapsee Pannu to Tiger Shroff and many others have chosen Maldives as their preferred holiday destination during the pandemic. Actress Sophie Choudry, too headed to Maldives, and has been regularly sharing some stunning pictures of herself from her getaway.

On Friday, Sophie shares a series of pictures of herself posing in pink monokini by the beach. Along with the pictures, she thanked and appreciated her team who have been going out of their way to put up her looks every day.

"Thankful, grateful, blessed ???????? @flirtatious_india

Styling @tanimakhosla

Mia complice @ambereen01

???? @baglioniresortmaldives," she captioned the post.

"On a side note, this is not an ad.. just a genuine appreciation post for where I am & the entire team who go out of their way every day to make it so special! From the GM Andrea, to TJ, Ambe & every member of staff…Grazie Mille," she added.

A day ago, Sophie took to her Instagram handle and shared a small clip of her happily running on the beach in a pink striped swimsuit. "Sunshine state of mind☀️ Ps. Did you notice anything in the video?," she captioned the video.

