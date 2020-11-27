Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor tie the knot, plan to have a traditional ceremony in June 2021

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor recently confirmed their relationship on social media and while there were people insinuating their engagement, the couple has tied the knot in a simple court marriage. After the court marriage, the newlyweds flew to Shaheer’s hometown, Jammu where a small ceremony took place and on their return, they had a small function at Ruchikaa’s residence in Mumbai. Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor have decided to have a full-fledged traditional ceremony in June 2021.

Talking about tying the knot, Shaheer said that Ruchikaa is honest about her feelings. Being an actor, he has to pretend a lot when he’s in front of the camera but with Ruchikaa, Shaheer says he can be himself. The best part about their relationship, according to Shaheer is that they were friends first and since he’s a wanderer, he has finally found the right companion. Shaheer says he’s looking forward to his never-ending travels with her.

Ruchikaa Kapoor says it’s Shaheer’s simplicity and humility that drew her towards him. She further said that it’s rare to find someone who still believes in the good in people and while there are a lot of differences in the ways that they were brought up, they choose to celebrate those differences rather than question them. Concluding the conversation, Ruchikaa said that it makes very little sense to other people but it makes a lot of sense to them.

The couple had been dating for the last year and a half and the fans are ecstatic to know that they have tied the knot. Congratulations to the happy couple!

