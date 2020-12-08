Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan go out and about in Palampur along with Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan have recently returned to Mumbai from Palampur. While Saif Ali Khan was shooting in the mountains for his upcoming film alongside Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez – Bhoot Police. The team had an intimate Diwali celebration on the sets with a bonfire.

Before heading back to Mumbai, Saif and Kareena opted for a quick detour to Palampur and enjoyed the local tourist activities including trying different teas. The couple was seen posing with the locals as well. Posting a few pictures from their escapades, a travel firm posted their pictures thanking them for boosting their local tourism.

Take a look at them.

