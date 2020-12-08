Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan go out and about in Palampur along with Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan have recently returned to Mumbai from Palampur. While Saif Ali Khan was shooting in the mountains for his upcoming film alongside Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez – Bhoot Police. The team had an intimate Diwali celebration on the sets with a bonfire.
Take a look at them.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by EXSUL TRAVEL (@exsultravel)
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday with an aesthetic monochrome picture
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply