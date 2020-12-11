BTS gets in the Christmas spirit with ‘Dynamite’ Holiday remix, watch video

Pop supergroup BTS has dropped a special version of their summer smash hit 'Dynamite' as a special gift for the fans during the holiday season. The remix is packaged with a fun video of BTS captured in a festive mood.

Getting everyone in the spirit of Christmas, the video features RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook goofing around, singing along the track while surrounded by gifts, Christmas tree. Dressed in jumpers and soft tones that are perfect for the holiday season, six members sans Suga, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, are seen filming their fun moments on their phones.

'Dynamite' has seen massive success worldwide, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times. BTS was also named TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, marking them the first Korean Pop act to get such a nod.

BTS’ newest single 'Life Goes On' debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following 'Dynamite'. According to Billboard, BTS is the first duo or group in history to have two No.1 Hot 100 debut songs. The song is the lead single of BTS’ one of a kind album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' that also topped the Billboard 200 chart. The album shares the honest emotions and thoughts the band has felt during the pandemic; the record created in the midst of COVID-19 carries the hopeful message that “life goes on”.

