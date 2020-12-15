Farhan Akhtar helps in building a new home for a homeless man

Actor Farhan Akhtar has stepped up to help build a homeless man's a house. The actor recently reached out to a man named Shiv Mandir Pujari to help him and his family in the time of the need.

Divyanshu Upadhyay, Secretary of Hope Welfare Trust, shared a collage video of Farhan Akhtar speaking to the family via video call and kept in touch with them throughout the construction. "Thank you @FarOutAkhtar sir for listening to our appeal for a homeless Shiv Mandir Pujari and taking full responsibility to build his home.

We are amazed to see your dedication past many months for regular updates of construction. The family won’t sleep outside in cold anymore," the tweet read.

Thank you @FarOutAkhtar sir for listening to our appeal for a homeless Shiv Mandir Pujari and taking full responsibility to build his home.

We are amazed to see your dedication past many months for regular updates of construction. The family won’t sleep outside in cold anymore. pic.twitter.com/J1R5Kav45d

— Divyanshu Upadhyay (@divyanshu_hope) December 10, 2020

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next starring in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehta's Toofan.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results