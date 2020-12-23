Kartik Aaryan releases the teaser of his music video ‘Nachunga Aise’ which sees him in his digital avatar

Kartik Aaryan loves to entertain and surprise his fans and at the same time challenge himself. The young actor who has a massive following nationwide always makes sure that he does something new to please his fans and serve them entertainment like no one else. The actor is all set to step into the music-video scenario and the heartthrob of the nation has made sure to rock it with a twist.

Kartik Aaryan makes sure that his debut music-video is unforgettable. The actor in collaboration with T-Series and filmmaker Om Raut has done something unexpected with this one. His music video 'Nachunga Aise' sees him in a digital avatar and this surprises everyone as we have never seen something like this before. This is the first time a Bollywood actor gets a digital version of himself for a music video. Releasing the teaser on his social media, Kartik wrote, ‘Senor, Senorita, Sunita and Sangeeta sab naachenge!!????????#NachungaAise Teaser ???????? @omraut ????????@tseries.official #BhushanKumar @millindgaba @goldenwords31 @retrophiles1"

The music video comes as a breath of fresh air and surely it is at its entertaining best. It is the actor's first collaboration with Om Raut and the song is sung by Millind Gaba.

