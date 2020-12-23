Paris Hilton Has Grown Up!

There is nothing Paris Hilton loves more than a huge loud party, loaded with her friends and assorted handsome strangers. Anytime there’s a holiday, Paris is ready to dress up and party non-stop. Paris’s LA home is always lavishly decorated with millions of sparkling lights inside and out, for Christmas. This year she posted clips on social media from her fabulous parties in the past, featuring her friends and celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Diddy. She wrote “Every year I throw an epic Christmas party at my house – I’m sad that I can’t this year – here’s hoping for 2021! A few days ago Diddy threw a festive party for his mother’s 80th birthday and seemed to ignore all Covid recommendations – including masks and social distancing. Was Paris shading his bad behavior? It IS nice to see Paris showing some common sense.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA Paris last February

