Is A 15 Minute Chat With Sarah Jessica Parker Worth $10,000?

A disgruntled eBay shopper told me this story: Sarah Jessica Parker joined other celebrities and donated her time to raise money for the Fashion Scholarship Fund on eBay. Her offer was a fifteen minute personal zoom conversation, another 45 minute chat about wine, and a case of her Invivo X wine. Bidding started at $1000, and our shopper excitedly bid the minimum. Time went by and Sarah noticed that another celebrity deal sold for only $1000 and she was worried that hers would only pull in that much (she had only one bid.) Sarah abruptly switched to BUY IT NOW for $10,000 to up the ante. Our bidder was very disappointed and couldn’t afford that much. He pondered “Is 15 minutes of gossip and a drink with Sarah Jessica Parker worth $10,000?” Remember it IS for charity…

Photo: eBay

