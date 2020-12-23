Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to kick off Tiger 3 shoot in March 2021

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reunite for Tiger 3 after 2019's Bharat. While they are busy wrapping up their commitments, the reports suggest that the lead actors will kick off the shooting of the action film in March 2021.
As of now, the makers are yet to finalise the antagonist for the film since they want relatively new face.
Tiger 3, produced by Yash Raj Films, will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.
Also Read: BREAKING SCOOP: Salman Khan’s ACTION PACKED AVATAR in SRK’s Pathan climax; Story to be continued in Tiger 3
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply