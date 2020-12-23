Nushrratt Bharuccha looks ethereal in a monochrome traditional yet stylish attire

Nushrratt Bharuccha is taking the Internet by storm with her latest photos. Sizzling in a white ensemble and looking every bit of a diva, Nushrratt is raising the bars and soaring the temperatures. The actress wore a mirror embellished white peplum top with Sharara pants. With the smokey eye look and simple yet elegant makeup, Nushrratt dons upon an oxidized silver choker which highly compliments the look. The complete look is clean and pristine. In the caption, she writes, "Serving looks! ????????"

With her recent performance in Chhalaang, Nushrratt has left the audiences in awe with her mass appeal. The way she got into the skin of a school teacher from Haryana was absolutely note-worthy. Be it in her movies or fashion looks, Nushrratt surely keeps her voguish game on point.

After receiving rave reviews for Chhalaang, Nushrratt will be next seen in Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. She also has Chhorii and Janhit Mein Jaari in the pipeline.

