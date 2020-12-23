Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are set to embrace parenthood, expect their first child next year

During the lockdown, a lot of couples have announced the news of a new addition in their respective families. From Karanvir Bohra and Teekay Sidhu to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, the television and film industry has been gearing up to welcome multiple babies this year. With the list getting longer almost every month, Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are the latest in the list of to-be-parents.

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik have been married for quite some time now, and the couple is all set to welcome a new addition to the family. Taking to their social media, they announced that they will soon be becoming parents. Almost all of their friends from the industry have been showering immense love for the couple and they can’t wait for baby Malik to arrive!

Take a look at their announcement pictures, right here.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik opens up about his upcoming show Lockdown Ki Lovestory and his co-star Sana Sayyad

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results