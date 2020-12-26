Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar look absolutely royal in Manish Malhotra Couture for their wedding reception

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding functions have been no less than a fairytale. The couple has been thoroughly enjoying their functions and they surely put a good spin to 2020. From their sangeet to haldi mehendi to the nikaah ceremony yesterday, the couple has been giving some major wedding goals.

For their wedding reception, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were dressed in Manish Malhotra Couture outfits that left us all mesmerized. Looking like the quintessential Indian couple, Gauahar Khan wore a maroon and golden lehenga with intricate embroidery work while Zaid Darbar opted for a black sherwani.

Take a look at their pictures right here.

