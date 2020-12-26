Farhan Akhtar celebrates Boxing Day with a Toofaani post

Farhan Akhtar is an actor who has delivered phenomenal performances in his career. Even after some of the most brilliant stories getting churned every day in the Entertainment industry, Farhan's work has a special place in our hearts. The actor wished his fans in a different way for Boxing Day 2020 by sharing a still from his Toofaan preparation.

Farhan's social media post is something everyone is hoping and looking forward to from 2021 with the caption, “When you have jabs and hooks on your mind 24/7, Boxing Day sounds like it deserves a Toofaani post .. Merry Christmas to you, and here’s to a smashing 2021. @rakeyshommehra @ritesh_sid @mrunalofficial2016".

The still shows Farhan on one of his boxing days while prepping for his upcoming character of a professional boxer for the upcoming film Toofaan. Toofaan also marks the second collaboration of the actor with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after the super success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

The actor has taken professional training to fit into a boxer's ring and faced many hurdles overcaming them successfully. The poster of the upcoming film was released and with the looks of it, Toofaan is a no-miss for anybody. Toofaan is produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role of a boxer.

