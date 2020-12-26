After Ajay Devgn, even Akshay Kumar says “NO” to Suheldev over script and date concerns

Bollywood Hungama was first to reveal around two weeks back that Akshay Kumar had been approached to play the Hindu king, Suheldev in Ashwin Varde’s upcoming production. The film, an epic, was said to be an adaptation of Amish’s novel, Legend of Suheldev. We have now learnt that Akshay Kumar has refused to come on board.
“Ashwin flew down to Delhi in the first week of December to meet Akshay Kumar and had a detailed talk about his plans to make this film on a humongous scale. However, eventually, the actor felt that the script needed a lot of rework. After having discussions with Ashwin, he decided to take a backseat from the film as he was not on the same page with the stakeholders creatively. Apart from that, even dates were an issue as Akshay is blocked for the next 2 years and Ashwin and co were looking to start the film sometime next year, demanding over 70 days from Akshay. It was almost impossible for Akshay to accommodate the film in his jam-packed schedule,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.
Akshay Kumar meanwhile has half a dozen films lined up for release in the next two years.
