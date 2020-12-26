Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone wrap the first schedule of Pathan, next schedule to begin on This date

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback has been eagerly looked-forward-to by his fans. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero and is all set to make a comeback with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathan. There are also reports of Salman Khan doing a cameo in the film. Shah Rukh Khan had recently begun shooting for Pathan with Deepika Padukone and the team has now wrapped its first shooting schedule.
