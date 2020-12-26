Jackie Shroff to play a quirky cop in Salman Khan starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan is set to return to the screens as his personal favourite character, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. Joining him in the film is Jackie Shroff which was ousted, recently. Just like in Bharat movie where both of them co-starred, Jackie will again be superior to Khan's character. They have been a part of quite a few projects co-starring each other and are set to join hands again. Jackie plays the role of a quirky police inspector that commands Khan's character. On completion of Jackie's shoot, an interesting piece of detail was shared.
According to a source's words, "Jackie has played cops in the past but this time the approach to the role is a light-hearted one. Jackie plays Salman's superior in the movie. Since both of them share a great relation in general the understanding that the duo share came to light during the shooting."
Salman will reunite with quite a few familiar faces for the project. Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan duo return in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in 2021 alongside Zarina Wahab, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda.
Also Read: VIDEO: Salman Khan and Rahul Vaidya engage in a verbal spat on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply