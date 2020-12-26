Salman Khan issues a notice for his fans ahead of his birthday

Birthday boy Salman Khan is making sure that his fans do not break COVID-19 rules by aggregating in front of his home Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (Mumbai). A notice to the effect has been pasted on his home-front. The notice requests his fans to not crowd his apartment on his birthday tomorrow. December 27.
“He may move into a hotel tomorrow, or go into hiding at his sister’s place. But no party,” says the friend.
